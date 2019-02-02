Piedmont neighborhood in shock after house fire claims life of man and his dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIEDMONT, Okla. — One man and a dog are dead following a house fire.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Oklahoma City, Piedmont and Richland fire crews responded to a home near N.W. Expressway and Piedmont Road after receiving reports of a house fire.

“It’s not a sunny day like it was supposed to be,” Sandra McGougan told News 4.

McGougan said she noticed smoke pouring out of her neighbor’s home and then she heard the sirens.

“It was very scary, very concerning. We’ve only lived here about a year and a half,” McGougan said. “So, I was outside going what is going on.”

She said after hearing the sirens, within minutes, she counted about 15 fire trucks speeding down her rural street.

“When there’s that many fire trucks, obviously there’s something going on. So I walk outside, and I see my neighbor. We both have young children that go to school in Piedmont. So we walk down to see and hope and pray it’s not the children that our kids go to school with,” McGougan said.

Thankfully it wasn’t their home. However, McGougan later received heartbreaking news. The flames and smoke claimed a man’s life, along with a dog.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said before fire crews arrived on scene, a concerned neighbor noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home across the street.

“He called them and he actually got ahold of the female who was in the home. She was asleep in the basement of the home, did not know the house was on fire. She escaped very quickly,” Benny Fulkerson, with the OCFD, said.

Fulkerson said her husband stayed behind to try and extinguish the flames.

“Unfortunately, he never made it out. He did succumb to the injuries and this will be considered a fire fatality,” Fulkerson said.

The community is now mourning the tragic loss.

“That just doesn’t happen over here. So it was very scary, very concerning. It still is very sad,” McGougan said.

Fire officials believe the fire may have started in the living room of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.