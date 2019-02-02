× Sooners Stumble in Morgantown

Oklahoma hit the floor for the first time since their thrashing against Baylor earlier in the week. OU played like a team motivated to bounce back early in the contest. Aaron Calixte hit a pair of threes back to back which helped OU get a solid lead. Calixte had 17 off the bench for the Sooners.

However, West Virginia hogged all the loose balls. They grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to Oklahoma’s nine. WVU closed out the first half on an 8-0 run. That was the difference in the game.

In the second half, Oklahoma attempted to play catch up though. Brady Manek hit three after three. He had an OU high 18 points. At one point Manek cut the Mountaineer lead to just two.

But every time Oklahoma cut into the lead, West Virginia had an answer. Brandon Knapper hit four three pointers en route to a career high 25 off the bench. OU was down five with under a minute to play.

The game was put on ice when Derek Culver picked up an offensive board late and was fouled as he hit a layup. Culver had 13. He was one of four Mountaineers in double figures as West Virginia prevailed 79-71. The win is just the second in Big 12 play for WVU.

Christian James had yet another tough performance. James finished with ten points on one of ten shooting.

Next up for Oklahoma, the Sooners face off with Iowa State on the road.