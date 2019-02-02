× Thunder Toast Heat in Historic Performance

It was thorough, impressive and historic. OKC absolutely lambasted the Miami Heat 118-102 to win their seventh straight game.

Paul George got off to his usual Paul George self in this game, but the contest really turned when Dennis Schroder hit the floor. Schroder could not miss. He scored 24 of his 28 points in the second quarter alone. That helped the Thunder lead swell to 17 at the half.

Russel Westbrook was consistent throughout. Westbrook managed to notch his 14th triple-double of the season and his fifth consecutive with his 14 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

But the game was iced over numerous times by Paul George. After tying the Thunder’s record for three pointers in a game earlier in the week, George shattered it against the Heat. He hit ten threes. The most anyone has ever hit in a Thunder uniform in a single game. George had a game high 43.

Afterwards, there was nothing but respect. George walked over and met Dwyane Wade. The two All-Stars exchanged their jersey’s. A show of respect and celebration of Wade’s career in the league.

Next up for the Thunder, they put their league leading seven game win streak on the line against the Boston Celtics Sunday at 1pm. The game will close out a three game road trip for OKC.