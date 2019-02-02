× Tulsa church childcare worker arrested for lewd proposal to a minor

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit arrested a childcare worker at a Tulsa church for several counts of lewd proposal to a minor under 16-years-old.

Christopher Hosselkus began chatting with an undercover Tulsa Police Detective who he believed was a 14-year-old female.

Multiple explicit images were sent by Hosselkus as well as engaging in explicit conversation.

Hosselkus attempted to set up a meeting with the 14-year-old one night after he got off work as a childcare worker at a Tulsa church.

Once the Cyber Crimes Unit identified the suspect and learned of his employment, they moved quickly to conclude the investigation and confront him.

Christopher Hosselkus was arrested for 5 counts of lewd proposal to a minor under 16-years-old.