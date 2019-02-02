Tulsa church childcare worker arrested for lewd proposal to a minor
TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit arrested a childcare worker at a Tulsa church for several counts of lewd proposal to a minor under 16-years-old.
Christopher Hosselkus began chatting with an undercover Tulsa Police Detective who he believed was a 14-year-old female.
Multiple explicit images were sent by Hosselkus as well as engaging in explicit conversation.
Hosselkus attempted to set up a meeting with the 14-year-old one night after he got off work as a childcare worker at a Tulsa church.
Once the Cyber Crimes Unit identified the suspect and learned of his employment, they moved quickly to conclude the investigation and confront him.
Christopher Hosselkus was arrested for 5 counts of lewd proposal to a minor under 16-years-old.