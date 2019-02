× 2 people on motorcycle injured in crash in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two people on a motorcycle have been injured in a crash in Midwest City.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Woodside Drive and Reno Avenue.

Officials said the two were taken to OU Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

One other vehicle was also involved.

No other details, including a cause, have been released at this time.