× Alan Jackson coming to Oklahoma City; tickets on sale soon

OKLAHOMA CITY – A country music superstar is bringing some of his famous tunes to Oklahoma City later this year.

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Friday, April 12.

Fans will be able to Jackson perform songs from his 30-year country music career, along with special guest William Michael Morgan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets and information will be available at Ticketmaster, the Chesapeake Arena box office, on Alan Jackson’s website or by calling 1-800-745-3000.