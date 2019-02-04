City leaders preparing to search for mass graves from Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. – The search for possibly hundreds of hidden graves of those killed in one of the nation’s worst race massacres nearly 100 years ago is underway.

Estimates of those slain in the 1921 Tulsa race massacre range from three dozen to 300. As the 100th anniversary approaches, community leaders have pushed for justice for the dead.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said via Facebook in October that he started doing research on the potential for mass graves in 2012 as a city councilman. He said a man who was a child in 1921 told a state commission studying the massacre that he remembered seeing bodies dumped in a cemetery.

“There’s a tremendous fog around so much of it,” said Mayor Bynum.

So far, Bynum says three cemetery sites have been identified as possible search locations for those hidden graves. In the near future, he says they will use ground penetrating radar to try and spot any anomalies below the surface that might indicate a body is buried.

“We as a city have a responsibility to bring closure to those folks,” Bynum told FOX 23.

Those in the community say it is a good start to finding more clarity around one of Oklahoma’s darkest days.

“Greenwood is still to this day a crime scene,” said Pastor Robert Turner, with Vernon A.M.E. Church.

At this point, they have not announced when they will begin digging.