Cooking with Kyle: Kid-friendly peanut butter fudge recipe

This is a perfect recipe for a quick Valentine’s treat. It requires little supervision and will not make a mess of the kitchen. It moves quickly – perfect for short attention spans or when there is little time in the schedule for cooking.

1 C creamy peanut butter

2 sticks butter, cut into cubes or pats

1 t vanilla extract

4 C powdered sugar

1/2-3/4 C chocolate chips

In a large, microwave safe bowl, place 1 stick of cubed butter. Cover with 1/2 C peanut butter. Repeat process. Place in microwave on high power for 1 minute.

Remove from microwave and whisk/stir. Return to microwave and repeat process until butter/peanut butter mixture is smooth, creamy and thoroughly combined.

The mixture should be reasonably hot. Fold in vanilla extract, followed by powdered sugar – 1 cup at a time – until the mixture is thoroughly combined and thick. Fold in chocolate chips.

The chocolate should start to melt fairly quickly; continue folding until desired marbling effect is reached. Using a spatula, evenly spread fudge into a lightly greased 9”x9” pan.

Cover and allow to set – roughly 4 hours. May be refrigerated to speed set time. Cut into squares, store in airtight container up to 3 weeks. Enjoy!