× Cyclones Hand Sooners Third Straight Loss

Iowa State’s Marial Shayok hit two big three-pointers late in the game, and the 17th-ranked Cyclones beat Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team 75-74 on Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center, handing the Sooners their third straight loss and third straight Big 12 home loss.

Oklahoma got off to a better start than they have recently, but only led by one at halftime, 36-35.

Iowa State scored the first six points of the second half and never trailed after that.

Both teams made some clutch shots late, with Shayok hitting a three-pointer to give ISU a 67-62 lead.

Brady Manek answered with a three-pointer for OU to cut the Cyclones’ lead to 67-65.

Manek hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points.

Christian James scored on a layup with just under two minutes left to tie the game at 69, but Shayok responded again, just beating the shot clock with a three-pointer to put Iowa State up 72-69 with about 1:17 to play.

Shayok had 16 points.

Kristian Doolittle led OU with 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Oklahoma has lost three straight Big 12 games and three straight Big 12 home games to fall to 15-8 overall, 3-7 in the Big 12.

The Sooners next game is another one at home against a ranked team, as #18 Texas Tech plays in Norman Saturday at 3:00 pm.