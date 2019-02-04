Deadly fire that claimed life of man, dog deemed ‘accidental’

PIEDMONT, Okla. — Fire officials say they may have figured out what caused a fire that claimed the life of a man and his dog.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, fire crews rushed to a home near N.W. Expressway and Piedmont Rd. after receiving reports of a house fire.

Sandra McGougan said she noticed smoke pouring out of her neighbor’s home and then she heard the sirens.

“It was very scary, very concerning. We’ve only lived here about a year and a half,” McGougan said. “So, I was outside going, ‘What is going on?’”

After hearing the sirens, she counted about 15 fire trucks speeding down her rural street.

“When there’s that many fire trucks, obviously there’s something going on. So I walk outside, and I see my neighbor. We both have young children that go to school in Piedmont. So we walk down to see and hope and pray it’s not the children that our kids go to school with,” McGougan said.

Sadly, the smoke and flames claimed the life of an Oklahoma man and his dog. Officials say the man's wife got out of the home, but he stayed behind to try and put out the flames.

“Unfortunately, he never made it out. He did succumb to the injuries and this will be considered a fire fatality,” Capt. Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said.

On Monday, fire officials announced that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. Investigators believe the blaze may have started in the living room of the home, and smoking materials were likely to blame.