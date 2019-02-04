Emergency crews respond to multiple wrecks in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to multiple wrecks Monday in Oklahoma City.

The first wreck was reported just before 2 p.m. near I-44 and SW 104th.

According to officials, a semi overturned onto the service road and the driver was being checked by EMSA. Another vehicle was also involved, but there’s no word on any injuries.

One lane of southbound traffic was blocked in the area, as the semi was hauling fertilizer. A second wreck happened close by beforehand as well, but there were reportedly no injuries involved.

Officials said drivers should slow down and be careful getting through, until the scene is cleared.

An additional wreck was reported just after 2 p.m. near I-40 and Douglas Boulevard. According to officials, a semi was involved in this one, too.

Westbound traffic is being effect in the area.

The final wreck was reported around 2:30 p.m. near SW 31st and Western. Officials said it’s a possible rollover.

No other details have been released at this time.