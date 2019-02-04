× Erratic driver leads police on wild chase through Moore

MOORE, Okla. – Police say an erratic driver ultimately crashed in Moore after leading them on a wild chase.

Officers in Moore attempted to pull over a driver along I-35, but the driver refused to stop.

At one point, police lost sight of the driver and had to catch up to him near N.E. 27th and Shields.

Authorities used a tactical maneuver to get him off the road, which ended with the driver crashing into a fence.

The driver attempted to run before he was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the driver may have been intoxicated.