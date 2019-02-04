× Firefighters: Smoke detectors saved family from burning home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews spent Monday morning battling a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire around 1 a.m. on Monday near N.W. 178th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Crews say there were heavy flames when they arrived on the scene, but they got the fire under control quickly.

We’re told two people made it out safely thanks to their smoke detectors.

In all, investigators say the home suffered about $80,000 in damages.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.