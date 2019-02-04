Man robbed at gunpoint while fueling up car in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are issuing a warning as they search for two people who are accused of robbing a metro man at gunpoint and firing a gun.

Police said the man was fueling up at 7-Eleven, near N.W. 23rd and Portland Ave., but his trip to the pump cost him far more than he expected.

"The suspect demanded his wallet and poked something into the victim's abdomen - which he later figured out was a gun," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim's only request in the terrifying moments was his I.D. and Social Security card.

"The suspect said that if he gave him a minute that he would drive across the street and leave those items across the street," Morgan said.

The victim followed the suspect, who was in a silver Chrysler Sebring, to a nearby apartment complex. But, that's where the danger escalated.

As the victim got out of his car, he said the suspect fired a gunshot.

Now, police are releasing photos of a man and woman they'd like to talk to in connection to the crime.

"They are believed to be dangerous," Morgan said.

Thankfully, the victim was not hit by the gunfire. The suspect still got away with his wallet, I.D. and Social Security card.

Police are urging everyone to be safe as they fuel up.

"Just make sure all of your doors are locked. Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the people who are pumping gas near you or as they're pulling up next to you. Try to be in the best well-lit area as you can and, if there's multiple pumps, try to be as close as you can to other people or to the center of the pumps where the store actually is," Morgan said.

If you recognize the people in the photos, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.