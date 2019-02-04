Oklahoma hospital issues visiting restrictions to protect newborns, mothers

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma hospital says it is taking no chances when it comes to the health and safety of newborn children and their mothers.

Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is now limiting who can visit newborns in order to keep the spread of the flu virus to a minimum.

Officials say children under 12 will not be allowed into the labor and delivery center unless they are siblings of a newborn. Still, those siblings will have to have their temperatures taken before they’re allowed in the center.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms is discouraged from visiting the babies and their mothers.

Right now, there are no plans to expand the restrictions beyond the labor and delivery unit. However, that might happen if the flu season worsens.