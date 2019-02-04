Oklahoma veteran runs 50,000th mile in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma veteran has reached a milestone that many athletes don’t even dream about in their careers.

Gary Britt says he started running when he was serving overseas in the Vietnam War. He says he was smoking about one pack a day, and he knew that he needed to get healthier.

On Sunday, he ran his 50,000th mile in Tulsa.

“It’s been an enjoyable ride, now I’m really hoping that I will be able to talk to you guys 25-years from now. If you aren’t retired and I’m still running, and we can do this at 75,000 miles,” he told KJRH.