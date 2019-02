× Oklahoma veteran seeking cards in time for 76th birthday

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma veteran is asking for the public’s help celebrating his birthday.

Family members of Billy Ruggles say they are hoping to brighten his day, just in time for his 76th birthday on March 3.

Ruggles, a Vietnam veteran, is hoping to receive birthday cards for his big day.

If you would like to send Billy a birthday card, you can send it to the following address:

314 S. Williams 

El Reno, OK 73036