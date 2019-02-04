Oklahomans come together to put smile on cancer patient’s face

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roxanne and Larry Mattocks have four, new reasons to smile.

Their old tires were shot. The In Your Corner team called up Brian Thompson of Brian's Automotive Services in Edmond, and he jumped at the opportunity to open up his heart and shop to the Mattocks.

“[Got you] the grappler [tires] just like you were wanting,” Thompson said. “Went ahead and did an alignment, [and] put new wiper blades on for you too. Those were pretty wore out.”

Roxanne has been really worn out and under extreme stress.

With the help of social media , friends and News 4 viewers, we raised over $3,200 in a matter of days, ensuring Roxanne and Larry get to stay put in their "lease to own" home after all.

Roxanne was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

“We’re so thankful,” she said. “I don't know if I could fight as hard without all of you guys.”

And, that's not all.

Brian had one more big surprise up his sleeve.

One of his long-time customers, who has never met Roxanne or Larry, was in the shop eavesdropping the other day and wrote the Mattocks a big fat check, no strings attached.

Larry couldn’t believe his ears or eyes.

“[It] never ceases to amaze me how people come forward, and they don't even know you and they want to help,” he said.

The best news of all is Roxanne finally has the pain under control and she recently found out her entire lymphatic system is cancer free. With her health insurance active again, she starts treatment at a new cancer center real soon.