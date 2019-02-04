× Police investigate possible pipe bomb found in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a possible pipe bomb found Monday night in the northwest side.

Police said a couple of people who work on the south side were told by their boss that they could take whatever they wanted from their job site and they took a lunchbox.

When the workers got the lunchbox home near Western Avenue and NW 26th Street, they found what looked like the pipe bomb inside. They then took it out to a dumpster and called police.

No other details have been released at this time.