Police investigating after two shot in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are recovering after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to a reported shooting at a home near S.E. 58th St. and S. Sooner Rd.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering with a gunshot wound.

A short time later, another victim arrived at a nearby hospital.

Right now, investigators believe the victims are connected to the same shooting.