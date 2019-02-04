Police: Suspect robbed man at gas pump, fired gun at him

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a robbery victim is lucky he wasn’t hurt, and now investigators are working to get the alleged suspects in custody.

On Jan. 8, officers were called to a robbery call near N.W. 23rd and Nesbitt Ave.

According to the police report, the victim said he was pumping gas at a nearby 7-Eleven when a man walked up to him, pressed something against his abdomen and demanded his wallet.

The victim said he asked the suspect if he could get his ID and Social Security card out first, and the suspect told him that he would leave it across the street and he could get it after he left.

The victim told police that he began to follow the suspect to a vacant apartment complex. At that point, the suspect’s vehicle stopped and the man got out and fired a gun at him.

Fortunately, the victim wasn’t hit.

Now, investigators are hoping to get the alleged suspect and his accomplice off of the street.

Oklahoma City police have released photos of two people they would like to speak with in connection to the armed robbery.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.