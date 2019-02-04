Senate Bill 12 back on the table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Senate Bill 12 is causing controversy once again.

If passed, it would give anyone who owns a gun the right to carry without a license.

It was vetoed by Governor Mary Fallin last year.

But, with a new governor, the author of the bill is more confident it will pass.

Senator Nathan Dahm, the author of Senate Bill 12, said the goal is to restore law-abiding citizens rights.

But, those against it said it's too dangerous.

"It makes Oklahoma families and communities less safe," said Audrey Burro, a member of Mom's Demand Action.

Burro said thinking about people carrying guns without going through the permit process is terrifying.

"Our permitting system is a responsible and safe way to make sure that people carrying guns in public have gone through background checks and safety training," she Burro.

However, Dahm believes it would actually decrease gun violence. There are 14 states that have passed similar laws, and he said they've seen a lot of positive from it.

"We see that guns are used in a defensive manner more often than they are used in an offensive manner or in a crime-related manner," he said.

Last year, the House passed Senate Bill 1212, but it was vetoed by Fallin.

Since then, they've added a few more things to clarify the verbiage of the bill, which was what some of who voted against it were concerned about.

So, Dahm's confident it will pass.

"I feel like there's a good momentum for it, and I believe Governor Stitt will sign it and restore Oklahoma law-abiding citizen rights," he said.

Oklahoma already honors other states who have passed the laws, meaning they're allowed to carry without a license in our state.

But, Burro has a message for Legislators - to think twice before voting in favor of the bill.

"Common sense," she said. "Having people carry loaded guns in public without background checks and safety training... it doesn't make any sense, and it's not a good idea."

Dahm said the bill would also give those in dangerous situations the ability to protect themselves without having to wait 3 to 6 months to officially get their conceal and carry permit.