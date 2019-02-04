Shawnee woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining SNAP benefits

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to charges after she allegedly took advantage of a program that was meant to help those in need.

On Jan. 9, Jennifer Bentley entered a guilty plea to one count of obtaining SNAP benefits by fraud and one count of false claims against the state. She was sentenced to a seven-year deferred sentence and was ordered to repay $18,597 in restitution to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Officials say Bentley didn’t report to DHS the number of people in her household and her household income when she applied for SNAP. Instead, she was issued benefits that she wasn’t eligible to receive.

“Investigating SNAP fraud is one of our priorities,” DHS Inspector General Tony Bryan said. “Most SNAP recipients in Oklahoma abide by the rules. Unfortunately, there are some individuals who seek to defraud the system that is designed to assist low-income families. ”

To report allegations of public assistance fraud, call the DHS fraud hotline at 800-784-5887 or send an e-mail to OIGFraud2@okdhs.org.