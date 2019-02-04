× Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing 67-year-old Oklahoma woman with Alzheimer’s

Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled, and the woman has returned home.

—

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old Oklahoma woman with Alzheimer’s.

Cheryl Austin was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday in the 13900 block of Osage Drive.

Officials said Austin gets confused and needs help getting home. She was supposed to travel with a church group on Monday but did not board her flight.

Austin’s vehicle is a gray 2014 Lexus E35 with Oklahoma tag ‘EHA050.’

If you have any information on Austin’s whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.