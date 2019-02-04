× Stitt to unveil his plan to make Oklahoma a ‘top 10’ state

OKLAHOMA CITY – New Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is unveiling his plan for spending about $8 billion on next year’s budget and how he intends to follow through on his campaign promise to make Oklahoma a “top 10 state.”

Stitt will deliver his executive budget and State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday to open the 2019 legislative session. A businessman with no political experience, Stitt campaigned on bringing a fresh approach to state government.

He’s said his priorities will be more teacher raises, reducing the state’s prison population and expanding the governor’s power to hire and fire directors of the largest state agencies.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have embraced many of Stitt’s proposals and touted a new spirit of cooperation between the House, Senate and governor’s office.