“That is what community is about,” Supporters rally in Guthrie for fatal fire victims

GUTHRIE, Okla.- It has been a week since a deadly apartment fire in Oklahoma City took the lives of an adult and three children, all of whom belonged to the same family.

On Sunday, the victims' extended family and friends rallied in Guthrie to raise money for those left behind, and let loved ones know they are not alone as they rebuild their lives.

"Thank God the weather is perfect today," said Marsha Reece, a family friend.

Friends of the four family members lost in a fire held a car wash to raise money and boost spirits.

"It is one of the greatest things that we could ever do for these families," said Jycee, a Guthrie student.

"We don’t know any of the people, but this is an opportunity to pay it back," said Kelli Yadon, a Guthrie resident.

Investigators say 34-year-old Melissa Evans, her niece 4-year-old Paisley, and her nephews 7-year-old Bentley and 12-year-old Carson were killed when the second floor apartment they were sleeping in went up in flames.

All of the children attended Guthrie Public Schools.

"I just can't process what they are going through," said Jason Reece, a family friend.

Reece came up with the idea for the car wash to raise money to help with funeral costs.

"The people that are involved here are fantastic and I know the money will not, the money won't last very long," Reece said. "But if it can give them just a piece of hope to pick up the pieces and keep moving, knowing there are a lot of people that care about them, that’s the whole deal about this."

In addition to the car wash at Guthrie High School, supporters of all ages were also selling baked goods, burgers and hot dogs

"A lot people from Guthrie we know and some faces we don’t know, this means so much just from everybody," said Marsha Reece. "The community wanted to do something."

Organizers say they had to start washing cars almost an hour early because supporters were already lining up.

"That is what community is about. This is how you show you're a community, help out when there are things like this, good and bad, but especially in the bad. It’s the Oklahoma way," said Kelli Yadon.

Organizers say over $7,000 was raised for the families involved.