Troopers investigating deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – A bicyclist is dead and troopers are now searching for a driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night on Hwy 53, near Comanche.

Troopers say 23-year-old Raul Soliz was heading east on a bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. The impact sent him over the guard rail, where he fell into a steep drainage ditch.

The driver did not stop.

Solis was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

So far, troopers have not found any eyewitnesses, but they are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle involved in the crash.

Authorities say they have determined that a piece of debris left at the scene belongs to a Chrysler Sebring. Investigators believe the vehicle will have substantial damage to the passenger side front headlamp area.

If you have any information on the crash, call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at (580) 353-0783.