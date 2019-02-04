Was this the highlight of Super Bowl LIII?

ATLANTA, Ga. – While this year’s Super Bowl battle between the Patriots and the Rams was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history, fans are talking about a commercial that might have been more exciting than the game itself.

Just before halftime, the National Football League aired its own commercial to celebrate its 100th anniversary with cameo appearances by dozens of football stars.

It was one of the most well received commercials of this year’s Super Bowl, and it was also one that left its creators scrambling to put it together on time.

According to Peter King, the league didn’t even start contacting players until December. The spot wasn’t actually filmed until mid-January, which was in the middle of the playoffs.

Due to several of the players actually being in the playoffs, they had to film certain parts in other cities and edit it all together.