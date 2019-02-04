× Woman arrested after allegedly exposing herself near Oklahoma City library

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents near an Oklahoma City library were shocked by what they saw on Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, Oklahoma City police received 911 calls regarding a woman near Ralph Ellison Public Library.

According to the arrest affidavit, the callers told dispatchers that a woman was standing near N.E. 23rd St. with her pants around her ankles and was exposing herself to passing vehicles.

Officials say that is a particularly busy time in the area, adding that many minors, families and pedestrians walk by the library.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted 42-year-old Danielle Williams “with her pants around her knees,” exposing herself to drivers and pedestrians.

At the time, investigators say Williams was “yelling random things and not making any sense.”

Williams was arrested on a complaint of public indecency.