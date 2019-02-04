“You have no idea what you did,” Pregnant mother sent to the hospital after hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A pregnant woman is recovering after she was the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

The family tells News 4 that they were running errands and turned left on Eastern from I-240 when a red Ford Flex hit the driver's side.

The impact set off both sets of airbags and totaled the family's car, but they were most concerned about the health of their unborn child.

Before they could take in the damage to their car, the driver of the other vehicle took off.

"You have no idea what you did. You didn't even get out of the car to see if we were OK. That could have been a lot worse if she was in the car," said Sarah Starner, talking about her young daughter.

Starner, who is six months pregnant, went to the hospital. Fortunately, she is expected to be alright.

The family says a man who witnessed the crash tried to follow the other driver, but couldn't catch up to them.