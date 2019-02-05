Affidavit: Witness provides details about murders of missing Texas man, woman

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – A witness is providing new details about the murders of a man and a woman before their bodies were buried in rural Okfuskee County.

Last month, investigators found two bodies in a shallow grave in Okfuskee County.

Ultimately, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the victims as a missing man and woman from Texas; Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

The pair was reported missing on Jan. 4, and their families had been searching for them in Bell County, Texas. However, investigators received a tip, which led them to remote Okfuskee County.

Now, a witness is providing new information regarding their murders.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by KCEN, a witness said Cedric Marks was responsible for Swearingin and Scott’s deaths.

The affidavit states that the witness heard a struggle when Marks walked into a room with Swearingin and Scott. When he left, the witness said they both were death.

Investigators haven’t released a motive for the murders, but say that Scott was Marks’ ex-girlfriend. Marks is also a person of interest in the disappearance of April Pease, who is the mother of his child.