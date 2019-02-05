An Oklahoma Flavor on NBA All-Star Weekend
The NBA on Tuesday announced its participants for NBA All-Star Saturday Night, and each of the three competitions will feature a player with Oklahoma ties.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo will be one of just four players in the Slam Dunk Competition.
Former OU guard Buddy Hield will be one of 10 to compete in the Three-Point Shootout, and former Sooner Trae Young will be one of eight competitors in the Skills Challenge.
Young will also play in the Rising Stars Game Friday night.
NBA All-Star Weekend runs Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Thunder players Paul George and Russell Westbrook will play in the NBA All-Star Game itself, along with former Sooner Blake Griffin.
What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 | 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Where: Spectrum Center
Taco Bell Skills Challenge
• Event Page
• Participants:
Mike Conley, Grizzlies
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
De’Aaron Fox, Kings
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Nikola Vucevic, Magic
Trae Young, Hawks
Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest
• Event Page
• Participants
Devin Booker, Suns
Seth Curry, Trail Blazers
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Danny Green, Raptors
Joe Harris, Nets
Buddy Hield, King
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
Khris Middleton, Bucks
Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks
Kemba Walker, Hornets
AT&T Slam Dunk
• Event Page
• Participants
Miles Bridges, Hornets
John Collins, Hawks
Hamidou Diallo, Thunder
Dennis Smith Jr., Knicks