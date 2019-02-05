× An Oklahoma Flavor on NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA on Tuesday announced its participants for NBA All-Star Saturday Night, and each of the three competitions will feature a player with Oklahoma ties.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo will be one of just four players in the Slam Dunk Competition.

Former OU guard Buddy Hield will be one of 10 to compete in the Three-Point Shootout, and former Sooner Trae Young will be one of eight competitors in the Skills Challenge.

Young will also play in the Rising Stars Game Friday night.

NBA All-Star Weekend runs Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 17, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thunder players Paul George and Russell Westbrook will play in the NBA All-Star Game itself, along with former Sooner Blake Griffin.

What: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

When: Saturday, Feb. 16 | 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Where: Spectrum Center

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

• Event Page

• Participants:

Mike Conley, Grizzlies

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

De’Aaron Fox, Kings

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Nikola Vucevic, Magic

Trae Young, Hawks

Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest

• Event Page

• Participants

Devin Booker, Suns

Seth Curry, Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Danny Green, Raptors

Joe Harris, Nets

Buddy Hield, King

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks

Kemba Walker, Hornets

AT&T Slam Dunk

• Event Page

• Participants

Miles Bridges, Hornets

John Collins, Hawks

Hamidou Diallo, Thunder

Dennis Smith Jr., Knicks