Armed teens arrested at metro bank, call Uber to get away

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Uber driver says he's feeling lucky after a seemingly normal ride request led him to a scene swarming with police.

Tuesday afternoon, multiple officers reported to Midfirst Bank on North May Avenue.

Also called to that scene was Uber driver Brandon Case. Unbeknownst to him, another Uber driver dropped off his would-be passengers, then called police.

"Three teenagers told the calling party they had a gun, they walked into the bank, said 'They were about to get popped,'" a dispatcher could be heard saying, after that first driver alerted them.

"I turn the corner and come up on Midfirst Bank, and all I see are cop cars," said Case. "I'm like this is not normal."

Oklahoma City Police haven't released the identities of the people involved, nor have they outlined what happened when the individuals walked into the bank. Case, thinking he was waiting for his would-be passengers, watched it all unfold from across the street.

He says he saw three people handcuffed and put into cop cars. That, he said, is when an officer walked across the street to talk to him.

"I said 'Did somebody rob a bank?' He said 'Well, attempted,'" Case said. "They called me for a getaway war. If you're going to do something like that, have your own car."

He says it gives him quite the story to tell, but more importantly, he says he's thankful officers got there first.

"Had the cops not gotten there before me, it could have turned out completely different," he said. "I don't know whether to laugh or cry."