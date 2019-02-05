Blue Bell releases Raspberry Fudge Brownie ice cream
Blue Bell’s newest flavor is hitting store shelves!
Raspberry Fudge Brownie is described as a “flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl.”
The new ice cream is available in the half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.
Blue Bell is also bringing back Tin Roof, a vanilla ice cream with a rich chocolate fudge swirl and roasted peanuts dipped in dark chocolate.
