Bomb squad detonates possible pipe bomb in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police were on the scene of a possible pipe bomb discovered on the northwest side of the city for several hours overnight.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of N.W. 26th and Western after a possible pipe bomb was found inside a lunchbox.

Two men who were hired to clean out a home near S.W. 37th and Independence told News 4 that hoarders used to live there and because of that, the home is filled with stuff.

Their boss told them if they found something they liked, they could keep it.

The two men said they decided to keep a lunchbox and brought it home to their apartment complex near N.W. 26th and Western.

When they opened the lunchbox, the two men said they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb inside. They said they dropped it next to a nearby dumpster and immediately called police.

The bomb squad successfully detonated the device, screaming “fire in the hole,” around 3 a.m. Tuesday after trying to destroy it a few hours earlier.

The two men who found the device told News 4 that officers on scene told them they had been called to that same house last summer about a possible pipe bomb, but they never found it.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.