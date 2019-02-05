× Chickasha man accused of using machete, injuring man in assault

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Chickasha man was arrested after he allegedly used a machete in an assault.

According to a Grady County Sheriff’s Office report, obtained by The Chickasha Express-Star, Ernie Norman allegedly attacked the victim unprovoked.

The victim tried to protect himself with a “bat-like” object, but he was cut by the machete. The report says the victim later realized his side had also been cut by the machete.

The victim then barricaded himself in a bedroom, later fleeing and driving himself to the hospital where he received stitches.

Norman was arrested and faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.