Driver charged in deadly wreck that killed motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman is facing charges following a crash that claimed the life of a local man.

In June of 2017, emergency crews responded to a crash along southbound I-235, near 36th St., involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officials say that 48-year-old William Hodgins was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle along I-235 when he reached a construction zone and began to slow down. However, investigators say a Chevy, driven by Chelsie Johnson, did not slow down.

Instead, Johnson’s vehicle slammed into the back of Hodgins’ bike, pushing him into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, Johnson was charged with negligent homicide in connection to Hodgins’ death.

According to an affidavit, Johnson was “following too closely behind the motorcycle as traffic in their lane slowed. Johnson was not able to apply her brake prior to striking the rear of the motorcycle.”

The affidavit states that although she was going close to the 45 mile per hour speed limit, the “brake was not activated for the entire five seconds of pre-crash data.”

“Johnson’s following distance did not leave enough room for her to yield safely to traffic in front of her. Her failure to apply the brake in the five seconds prior to the collision is a further indication of such a limited following distance that there was not enough time and distance to react to the slowing traffic ahead. These factors caused the collision that resulted in the death of William Hodgins,” the report states.