Edmond elementary school closed due to water leak

EDMOND, Okla. – An elementary school is Edmond is closed Tuesday after a water leak was discovered.

According to school officials, custodians at Angie Debo Elementary noticed the water Monday night and immediately started to use a wet vacuum to remove the water.

While removing the water, custodians called the maintenance supervisor and chief operations officer who then came out to the school and turned off the main water line.

The leak originated under the kindergarten hallway and was confined to the kindergarten pod.

“We are very appreciative of our custodians who acted quickly to contain the problem and alert district personnel who were able to get to the school quickly to turn off the main water line,” school officials said. “Had our custodians not acted so quickly, the damage to the school could have been much worse.”

A plumbing company is at the school Tuesday and is expected to put a valve in place which would allow the school to keep water off in the kindergarten area while allowing water to flow to the rest of the building.

School officials say they will determine if Angie Debo will be closed Tuesday afternoon.

The school has around 1,000 students.