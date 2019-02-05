× Edmond elementary school closed for second day due to water leak

EDMOND, Okla. – Angie Debo Elementary School will be closed again Wednesday due to a water leak in the building, says Principal Evan Dargen.

School officials say finding the source took longer than expected.

Once repaired, the water system has to be fully drained, recharged and then tested.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we ensure that the building is completely safe for all students and staff,” says Dargen.

According to school officials, custodians at Angie Debo Elementary noticed the water Monday night and immediately started to use a wet vacuum to remove the water.

While removing the water, custodians called the maintenance supervisor and chief operations officer who then came out to the school and turned off the main water line.

The leak originated under the kindergarten hallway and was confined to the kindergarten pod.

“We are very appreciative of our custodians who acted quickly to contain the problem and alert district personnel who were able to get to the school quickly to turn off the main water line,” school officials said. “Had our custodians not acted so quickly, the damage to the school could have been much worse.”

The school has around 1,000 students.