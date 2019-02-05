× Father arrested after son dies from stab wounds in Adair County

ADAIR CO., Okla. – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked together to charge a man after his son died from stab wounds outside a home on Sunday evening.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday on a stabbing that occurred at 80298 S. 4730 Rd. in Stilwell.

Upon arrival, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel discovered the victim, 26-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez.

Marco had sustained severe injuries and later died at the scene.

A crime scene investigation was conducted and witnesses were interviewed.

On Monday, Marco’s 51-year-old father, Juan-Daniel Hernandez was arrested by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Adair County Jail.

Juan-Daniel is currently being held on a charge of manslaughter.