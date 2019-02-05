FBI looking for man accused of robbing Noble bank

NOBLE, Okla. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation Oklahoma City is looking for an accused bank robber.

Officials say the robbery happened Monday at Republic Bank in Noble.

Authorities have not released many details but say a man is wanted for robbing the bank.

Photos of the alleged suspect and his vehicle were released on the FBI Oklahoma City’s Twitter page.

If you have any information, call the local FBI at (405) 290-7770.