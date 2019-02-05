Firefighters: Mother, child had to escape burning apartment building in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An apartment fire caused a bit of trouble for drivers in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to an apartment fire near I-240 and Walker Ave.

When the first crews arrived on scene, they reported seeing flames coming from the first floor apartment.

Initial reports also indicated that people might be trapped inside some of the apartments, including a baby. They quickly learned that the infant was out of the apartment and was fine.

A primary search of the building showed that no one was inside, so firefighters could focus on just putting out the flames.

As firefighters battled the blaze, officials say smoke could be seen blowing over I-240.

In about 30 minutes, crews were able to put out the fire.

Authorities say that a mother and a baby had to escape one building, but they are alright.

Fire is out. Salvage and overhaul in progress. A mother and baby escaped prior to arrival. No injuries from the fire. Four units affected at minimum. pic.twitter.com/bfRAW5sjqD — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) February 5, 2019