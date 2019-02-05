Health officials investigating tuberculosis case of former ECU student

ADA, Okla. – Health officials in southeast Oklahoma are investigating a case of an infectious disease at a local university.

Officials with the Pontotoc County Health Department say they have been working with East Central University after learning that a student who attended the university last semester tested positive for tuberculosis.

At this point, investigators say they are trying to identify students who may have come in contact with the infected person.

“This is a regular investigation, it just happens to be an exposure on a college campus which makes the contacts a lot larger,” said Mendy Spohn, the regional director for the health department.

So far, authorities have sent letters to those at risk of exposure.

“Anybody else who did not receive direct contact from the school or health department really is at very low risk of exposure and shouldn’t worry,” she told KXII.

At this point, there are no other active cases of tuberculosis being investigated at the campus.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacterial that usually attack the lungs. It is spread through the air when someone coughs, sneezes or talks.

Symptoms usually include cough that might be tinged with blood, weight loss, night sweats and fever.