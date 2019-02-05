“I’m kind. I’m loving,” Oklahoma foster teen hoping to find a place to call home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 15-year-old Nathan loves the outdoors and sports.

"I like fishing for catfish. I've never got a big one," he said.

He'd love to go fishing somewhere tropical.

"Go to Hawaii," Nathan told News 4. "They've got big fish."

He also enjoys hunting and is a big fan of football - the Dallas Cowboys to be exact. He even loves playing the sport, too, and just needs a partner to toss the ball around.

Since Nathan went into DHS custody six years ago, he's faced a lot of uncertainty.

"I don't know where I'm going to end up going," he said.

He's looking for a place to call home now, and a family that will love him.

"People that love and care and maybe a one- or two-parent home. It doesn't matter to me," Nathan said.

He'd prefer to be an only child, but a pet would be pretty great to have around the house.

“My own room and a bulldog,” Nathan said.

He's hoping a family will see his kind demeanor and welcome him into their home.

"I'm kind. I'm loving. Helpful. I'm honest,” Nathan said.

A great kid - looking for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Nathan, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw Nathan on this segment.

