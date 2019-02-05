× Lawsuit filed against Ponca City Public Schools alleges district failed to investigate complaints of sexual assault

PONCA CITY, Okla. — A lawsuit filed against Ponca City Public Schools claims violations of Title IX after the district allegedly failed to investigate complaints of sexual assault on a school trip.

Attorney Paige Lee is representing the now high school sophomore and his mother who say he was assaulted by two now former students in June 2017 while at a camp near Tulsa for the varsity boys basketball team.

The incoming freshman was 14 years old at the time.

“My client was assigned a room, a hotel room at basketball camp with some other boys that were older. 17- and 18-year-old boys. Upon leaving the shower, he was held down forcibly by one boy and was assaulted by another boy,” Lee told News 4. “His towel was removed and the other boy pulled his pants down and assaulted my client. It was incredibly difficult for my client to experience and it was incredibly difficult for my client to retell.”

According to the lawsuit, school district officials conducted “virtually no investigation of the assault” once it was reported. It also states “the principal knew that an identical event occurred to other minors on the same trip by the same two perpetrators and failed to investigate it, as well.”

“It had escalated with my client this year, so it wasn’t quite as severe the year before. Through my investigation, I’ve determined that approximately seven years ago — is the first time I’ve been able to find that it started,” Lee explained. “I’m not sure what came of that but certainly nothing that would have advised my client, my client’s mother, the basketball coach or the teammates that this was unacceptable behavior.”

Though Title IX is commonly associated with equality in sports, Lee said it allows for the protection of equality in education.

“The school has an obligation under Title IX to ensure that you’re protected not only from an actual assault while you’re in the school’s care and custody but also from ensuring that you’re not being unfairly treated after a sexual assault occurs,” she said. “There are so many things they didn’t follow but the first thing I will start with, the first thing I would like to say is where was the Title IX coordinator in this process? Because it’s the Title IX coordinator that ensures a systematic problem doesn’t exist and makes sure all of our kids are safe. If the Title IX coordinator did not take part in an investigation and did not take part in an overall investigation into what had happened, then we don’t have any way of knowing whether this is an isolated incident or part of a bigger problem.”

In a statement to News 4, Ponca City Public Schools superintendent Shelley Arrott released this statement:

“The Ponca City School District does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment for its students. Because of this, the District promptly investigates all allegations of sexual harassment and takes appropriate actions based on the results of the investigation. Since this lawsuit is ongoing, the School District cannot comment on the specific facts of this case. The School District can say that it is confident that once the facts come out in this lawsuit, that the court will find that the School District acted appropriately.”