× Man taken to hospital after found with gunshot wound in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound on the city’s north side.

Authorities tell News 4 a man who had been shot was driving himself to the hospital when he called police at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. However, he would not stop for police when they first found him.

Police say he eventually stopped near NW 7th and Shartel. Officials were unable to get many details from the victim.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.