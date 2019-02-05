Midwest City Police issue Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man.
James Sharp was last seen at the First Christian Church, 11950 East Reno, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Sharp is described as a white male wearing a light gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black Boeing windbreaker.
Sharp drives a blue 2007 Toyota Prius, hatchback, with Oklahoma license plate CFD736.
If you see Sharp or have information on his whereabouts, call Midwest City Police or 911.