× Midwest City Police issue Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The Midwest City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man.

James Sharp was last seen at the First Christian Church, 11950 East Reno, around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Sharp is described as a white male wearing a light gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black Boeing windbreaker.

Sharp drives a blue 2007 Toyota Prius, hatchback, with Oklahoma license plate CFD736.

If you see Sharp or have information on his whereabouts, call Midwest City Police or 911.