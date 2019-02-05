× Muskogee Police issue Silver Alert for 76-year-old with dementia

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The Muskogee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man with dementia and other severe health problems.

Wallace Brown was last seen at 1134 Martin Luther King St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Brown is described as a black male, wearing a grey plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Brown drives a red 2009 Nissan Max with Oklahoma license plate CPN980.

If you see Brown or have any information on his whereabouts, call Muskogee Police or 911.