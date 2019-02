× Norman’s Zac Taylor New Bengals Head Coach

Norman native Zac Taylor was officially introduced Tuesday as the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor is just 35 years old, and becomes the second youngest coach in the NFL.

Taylor was the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams last season and has spent six seasons as an NFL assistant coach.

Taylor played quarterback at Norman High School and then at the University of Nebraska.

His father Sherwood played at OU in the 1970s.