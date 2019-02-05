Oklahoma representatives respond to State of the Union

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma representatives are responding to President Trump's 2019 State of the Union address.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe released a video response to the speech, saying, in part,

"Tonight we heard a positive, unifying message from President Trump about the State of our Union where he reminded us all why our nation—and our American values of freedom and democracy are the envy of the rest of the world."

Congressman Tom Cole, for Oklahoma's 4th District, also released a message in support of the President.

“In stark contrast to the highly polarized and partisan political environment, President Trump delivered an inspiring speech that sought to unify rather than divide. While he remained true to his vision for America’s success and greatness, President Trump affirmed that he is focused on solving the pressing problems holding our nation back. The president rightly brought up the need to fix our immigration system and secure the border, but he was realistic in his approach. During his speech, I was pleased that the president renewed his commitment to American workers and called on Congress to confront problems with the nation’s infrastructure.

I was particularly pleased that the president focused on several areas where Republicans and Democrats can work together to improve the lives of the American people. He pointed out that we can continue to make real progress in tackling the opioid epidemic, defeating HIV and curing cancer. And he once again challenged both parties to produce a meaningful and substantial infrastructure bill that will strengthen our nation’s economy and enhance our ability to compete with other countries for the jobs of the future.

Along with calling for solutions, President Trump also highlighted several achievements from the past two years. He rightly pointed out the exceptional economic growth that has taken place and led to record-low unemployment, wage growth and job creation. He also noted the great success in negotiating better trade deals for the United States and rebuilding the military. There is no question that the country is indeed stronger and greater because of the president’s leadership.

Especially in divided government, it is critical that both chambers of Congress and the president work together. Rather than oppose anything the president proposes or disagree with anything he says just for the sake of it, I hope Democrats will embrace the clear and common goals he outlined to improve the lives of Americans and unify us all.”